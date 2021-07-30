July’s BDF ‘Spotlight Award” Goes To Peters Family Eyecare

In an effort to recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

July’s BDF Spotlight Award recipient is Peters Family Eyecare. The building at 219 South Main Street took on a bright, clean look once Randy and Diane Peters expanded and transformed this space.

After outgrowing their former location, the Peters decided to revamp a building they owned in downtown Bryan by completely gutting and renovating 4,500 square feet of space.

This work included expanding the existing structure, a new roof, facade, paint, windows, doors and more.

But the work the Peters completed did not stop there. They also purchased the neighboring property and removed its gravel parking to create an open green space.

They doubled the amount of available parking spaces and worked with the City of Bryan to upgrade area curbs, sidewalks and streetlights.

Peters hired local contractors for the project, Welling Construction, G5 Architecture, and Designer Beth Moore, keeping their investment monies local.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Spotlight Award plaques are provided by Image Pro Group of Bryan.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.