Stryker Schools Announce February Students Of The Month

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 30, 2022

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Pictured above are the February Students of the Month, the core value for February was “Justice”.

Students shown above from left to right are: Mallori Blevins-Senior, Kaitlyn Myers-Junior, Jacob Cadwell-Sophomore, Kyden Guthrie-Freshman, Allison Ruffer-Eighth Grade, Michael Damms-Seventh Grade. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

 

