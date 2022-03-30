God, Flag & Country Speech Competition Held By Delta Fraternal Order Of Eagles

Facebook

10-11 YEAR OLD … 1st-Jakub Heinemann, 3rd-Ben Tedrow, 2nd-Jovi Rychener. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Delta, Ohio- The Fraternal Order of Eagles #2597 held their God, Flag and Country Speech Competition March 26th at the Delta Middle School.

The God, Flag and Country Speech Competition consists of students from ages 10 to 15 that are judged on first, second, third place on three minute speeches about God, their flag or what their country means to them.

The Aerie has been doing this program locally since 2010 and the program really encourages students to learn about U.S. history.

Past Aerie member, Tim Churchill, was founder of the local program and he is sorely missed. He loved to watch the children standup, speak and progress from year to year.

The first, second and third place finishers all won cash prizes and a medal. Every competitor received a certificate of participation and a name tag lanyard, and a goody bag.

Thank you to Smith’s Twist in Delta for their donation to the goody bags.

1st place finishers have a chance to advance to the next level at Bryan, Ohio on April 9th.

We’d like to thank the 4th Grade Patriotic Club serving as Color Guard.

Thanks also goes out to judges Mrs. Chiesa, Mrs. Hoffman and Mrs. Taft.; photographer, Lori Ford; and Color Guard coordinator Kevin Ford.

12-13 YEAR OLD … 3rd-Marcella Morris, 2nd-Kyla Risner, 1st-Hannah Tedrow.

14-15 YEAR OLD … 1st-Jordinn Heinemann.