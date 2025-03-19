Stryker Schools Spanish & Art Clubs Visit Detroit

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CLASS TRIP … Sophomores, juniors and seniors (above) from Stryker Local Schools Spanish and Art Club traveled to Detroit Institute of Art to see Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry Murals as well as other artworks. Students had a guided tour and also had an opportunity to explore their own interests. The students enjoyed the day with several mentioning wanting to return and also being able to see how things are different outside of Williams County! Afterwards the group enjoyed Detroit style pizza at Buddy’s Pizzeria.

