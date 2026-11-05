Amber Couts Sentenced To 24 Months; Nine Arraigned In Defiance County

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

Prosecutor Murray has announced that 44-year-old Amber M. Couts, of Defiance, was sentenced to prison for Two Counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, each a Felony of the Third Degree.

Amber M. Couts-age 44-Guilty pleas to Two Counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs-F3’s and sentenced to 24 months at ODRC, pay $490 in restitution to MAN Unit, jail credit for 107 days, costs.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Cody S.C. Watson-age 32-Not Guilty pleas, $100,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact Order & TPO, pre-trial 11/30/26 @ 10:15 a.m.

Nicholas A. Rose-age 22-Not Guilty pleas, $100,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, No Contact Order & TPO, pre-trial 11/24/26 @ 1:45 p.m.

Jonathon M. Villarreal-age 36-Not Guilty pleas, $1,000,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO, pre-trial 11/23/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

Courtney L. Ball-age 32-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, No Contact with Defiance Main Stop, pre-trial 11/30/26 @ 10 a.m.

Travis R. Urbina-age 45-Not Guilty plea, OR bond, TPO and No Contact Order, pre-trial 11/12/26 @ 1:15 p.m.

Melanie J. Hedger-age 44-Not Guilty plea, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 11/16/26 @ 9 a.m.

Randy M. Beam-age 61-Not Guilty pleas, $50,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO and No Contact Order, pre-trial 11/30/26 @ 1:30 p.m.

Joshua J. Demoulin-age 37-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 11/23/26 @ 10 a.m.

Audrey M. Miler-age 32-Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, Competency Evaluation Ordered, Continued to Call of Court.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Bobby J. Scott-age 53-Guilty plea to Failure to Register-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/15/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

April D. McAtee-age 50-Motion for Intervention in Lieu of Conviction w/drawn per Defendant’s request, then entered Guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine-F5, PSI ordered, sentencing 11/25/26 @ 10 a.m., bond modified to OR.

Allison M. Bronson-age 26-Guilty plea to Trafficking in Cocaine-F3, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/1/26 @ 10:30 a.m.

John S. Harshman-age 63-Guilty plea to Assault-F4, bond set at $25,000 cash w/10% allowed, Sentencing 11/5/26 @ 10 a.m.

Jessica E. Stevens-age 35-Guilty pleas to Domestic Violence-F4 and Endangering Children-M1, PSI ordered, sentencing 12/14/26 @ 2:30 p.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Zachary D. Hancock-age 36-Sentenced for Domestic Violence-F4 to 2 years CCS with 18 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, no bars/alcohol, not consume or possess any cannabis, costs.

— Information Provided

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