STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Moving Christmas Lights To Flagpoles

CHANGES TO DECORATIONS … Village Administrator Alan Riegsecker asked council to approve of changing the Christmas lights to putting them on a flagpole this year. He said that they can get a lot more lights on a flagpole.

By: Daniel Cooley

The Village of Stryker’s council meeting, held on May 15, began with a prayer from Pastor Nick Woodall, of the United Brethren Church. Next was the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Navy Veteran Don Carroll.

Roll call followed the Pledge of Allegiance. All six council members, Dave Benner, Vicki Cameron, Nick Wlasiuk, Dusty Potter, Sean Ingram and Rachel Garcia, were in attendance.

In the first order of business, council approved the minutes from the previous April 17 meeting.

Next, clerk-treasurer Beth Rediger gave the financial report. As of May 15, the revenue was $153,500 and expenses were $124,200.

That was followed by mayor Joe Beck stating that the Heritage Council is putting everything together for the Homecoming, which will take place in August.

Village Administrator Alan Riegsecker stated that the water tower purchase is complete and that all the proper documentation is finished.

Rediger and Riegsecker attended a Community Block Grant funding meeting and have applied for a grant. They will be waiting to hear the results of their application, soon.

Riegsecker stated that the village has advertised for bids for Johnson Avenue, by May 25. Among the things on the agenda for the street will be putting in new fire hydrants and working on the flooding problem that often occurs on the street.

At the welfare committee meeting that was held on May 15 at 5:30 p.m., just prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m., one of the areas discussed was Fall Fest.

The event already has all of the food vendors and there will be more games for the kids than there were last year.

Hydrant flushing will take place on May 22-26. Riegsecker suggested that if a hydrant is being flushed near your house, on that day, avoid washing clothes. He said that you can run your water and if it is brown, run it until it becomes clear.

In legislation, first up was the first reading of Resolution 5-2023-03, involving accepting the rates set by the Budget Committee. Council approved the first reading.

Next, council approved Ordinance 2023-01, revising the 2023 permanent appropriations. This ordinance is the source for the Johnson project and a carryover balance for the sidewalk project.

The sidewalk will be replaced from South Defiance Street to Beech Street, as well as being replaced on Cherry Street.

Council then approved the Christmas light change to putting the lights on a flagpole, which will make it available for a lot more lights.

Also, the village sign over the holidays will be changed to Merry Christmas, this year.

Beck stated that they are looking at the possibility of putting in a campsite at Knights Landing. The village is also looking at ideas to put in electricity for a campsite.

Also, Rediger stated that the village is looking into putting in flowers in areas of the downtown.

Stryker Police Chief Steve Mendez has sworn in two new part-time officers, in Robert Searfoss and Mark Cerda. Both officers come in with law enforcement experience.

Also, on April 27 and 28, Lieutenant Jordan Williams went to SART Training. The training covered areas like domestic violence, strangulation, human trafficking, and officer wellness.

With no other business, council voted to adjourn the meeting.

