NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: North Central Busy With End Of Year Activities

WRAPPING UP THE YEAR … The North Central Board of Education is busy getting ready for the end of the 2022 / 2023 school year, already preparing for the 2023 / 2024 school year. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The North Central Board of Education met at 6 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance and roll call.

Present were members Burnett, Burt, Haynes, Livengood, and Martin. Also present was Treasurer Eric Smeltzer, K-6 Principal Andrew Morr, 7-12 Principal Gregory Puthoff, Athletic Director Babin, and Superintendent Bute.

The minutes of the April 18, 2023 meeting were approved as presented, and the treasurer’s report was accepted.

The Superintendent’s report included F3 Culture highlights and important upcoming dates.

May 24, 2023 will see a 7 p.m. Baccalaureate service, and graduation will happen on May 28, will line-up at 1:30 p.m.

The varsity gym and parking lots are due to see maintenance this summer, which is expected to begin in June.

Elementary students took their time on their state testing, and Principal Morr reported how busy the students have been with field trips and end-of-year preparations. May 23, 2023 will see the class of 2035 graduating on to 1st grade.

Five North Central High School students were honored during the Four County Awards assembly, three of which were seniors.

North Central welcomes all to their recognition awards assembly that will be held on May 23 at 6 p.m. in the varsity gym.

The superintendent’s recommendations were unanimously approved by the Board before the meeting entered executive session at 6:36 p.m. with no action expected to be taken.

The next meeting will occur on June 29, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com