Sue Schooley (1943-2022)

Sue M. Schooley, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers – Montpelier.

Sue was a secretary at The Aro Corporation for 30 years, from 1966-1996, prior to her retirement.

She was a member of First Brethren Church in Bryan and was a Hospital Auxiliary volunteer. Sue enjoyed bowling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Sue was born on March 24, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Victor and Ila (Musser) Stockton. She was a 1961 graduate of Bryan High School.

She married Michael Wiley and together they had 2 sons. Sue later married William J. Schooley in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on March 30, 1996 and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2020.

Sue is survived by her sons, Michael (Erin) Wiley, of Maumee and Jeffrey Wiley, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; five grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and sister, Mary Ann Jones, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Barbara Jean Alt.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

