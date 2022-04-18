Gale Borton-Mohler (1961-2022)

Facebook

Gale M. Borton-Mohler, age 60, of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Northcrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Napoleon, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on July 5, 1961, in Wauseon, the daughter of James and Rita (Lavinder) Borton. She had been employed with NW Ohio Foam Packaging.

Gale love to attend any of her grandkids events and spend time with her sisters. She was also very crafty.

Gale is survived by her children, Levi (Paxton Dubois) Mohler, Brandi (Dan) Goller, and Kassie (Charles) Kelly; grandchildren, Jeran, Abigail, MiKayla, Mia, Lleyton, Bristol, Deakon, Autumn, Bodhi, and Eli; great grandchild, Phoenix; two brothers, Michael Borton and Eric Borton; two sisters, Christy (Jeff) Keller and Renae (Bill) Stoiber.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Willard and Dorothy Lavinder and Ulna and Elvera Borton.

At the family’s request, cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. There will be no services.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.