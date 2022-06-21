Summer Baseball Scores & Summaries For June 20th, 2022

Facebook

ACME DOUBLEHEADER … Shortstop Connor Gendron charges the ball to make a play for the Eagles in an ACME baseball doubleheader at Edon on Monday night. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

ACME

Edon 10 North Central 3

North Central 12 Edon 1 (5 innings)

EDON – The Bombers pounded out 15 hits to get the win in game one and the Eagles won game two behind a no-hitter from Ethan Beard as the Williams County foes slit a twin bill in Edon.

The Edon bats were hot in the opener as Garret Skiles, Kyler Sapp, and Ian Hickman all had a multi-hit game for the Bombers.

Sapp went six innings on the hill to earn the victory allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. Game two saw a pitching gem from Ethan Beard as he no-hit the Bombers in a five-inning run rule win for the Eagles.

North Central needed just six hits to put 12 runs on the board with six fielding errors by Edon helping the Eagles offense.

N. CENTRAL 000 200 1 – 3 6 4

EDON 004 204 – 10 15 1

Records: North Central 3-5, Edon 4-4

WINNING PITCHER: Sapp (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Parrish

LOSING PITCHER: Moore (4 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Hicks

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) Meyers-2 singles, RBI; Miller-double; Gendron-double; (Edon) Sapp-2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs; Hickman-2 singles, RBI; Skiles-3 singles, 2 RBIs; Moore-double, single; Owens-double

N. CENTRAL 512 13 – 12 6 0

EDON 000 01 – 1 0 6

Records: North Central 4-5, Edon 4-5

WINNING PITCHER: Beard (5 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Parrish (1 inning, 2 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Joice

LEADING HITTERS: (NC) J. Burt-double, RBI, 2 runs; Hicks-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs

Edgerton 13 Hilltop 3 (6 innings)

Edgerton 8 Hilltop 2 (5 innings)

EDGERTON – Jayson Schliesser had four hits and four RBIs on the night along with getting the win on the bump in game two as Edgerton swept a doubleheader from Hilltop.

In the opener, Hilltop took an early 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs tied the game in the second inning and scored 11 runs in the last three innings to get the win.

Braden Leppelmeier added three singles with two RBIs for Edgerton while Devin Dempsey had two singles and scored twice for the Cadets.

Hilltop once again struck first in the nightcap with two runs in their first at-bat, but Edgerton answered with five in the bottom of the first on their way to the win.

Schliesser tossed four innings with seven strikeouts on the mound for Edgerton and added had two hits with three RBIs at the plate.

Cameron Schlosser led Hilltop with a pair of hits and knocked in a run.

HILLTOP 200 001 – 3 6 3

EDGERTON 020 452 – 13 10 0

RECORDS: Hilltop 0-5, Edgerton 6-3

WINNING PITCHER: Nichols (6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: Shimp (2 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Schlosser, Dempsey, Wagner

LEADING HITTERS: (Hilltop) Dempsey-2 singles, 2 runs; (Edgerton) Herman-single, 3 RBIs; Schliesser-double, single, RBI, 3 runs; C. Leppelmeier-double; Bass-2 singles, 3 runs; B. Leppelemeier-3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Franz-single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs

HILLTOP 200 00 – 2 4 2

EDGERTON 502 1 – 8 8 0

RECORDS: Hilltop 0-6, Edgerton 7-3

WINNING PITCHER: Schliesser (4 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Krontz

LOSING PITCHER: Wagner (2 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Shimp, Schlosser

LEADING HITTERS: (Hilltop) Schlosser-double, single, RBI; (Edgerton) Franz-double; Schliesser-2 singles, 3 RBIs; C. Leppelmeier-single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs

Defiance 12 Archbold 1 (6 innings)

ARCHBOLD – Defiance used a 10-run first inning, aided by four Archbold errors, to roll past the Bluestreaks 12-1.

David Jiminez clubbed a leadoff homer in the first to jump start the Bulldogs as he finished the game 3-4 at the plate and Tyler Frederick was also 3-4 with a double for Defiance.

DEFIANCE (10)00 002 – 12 10 0

ARCHBOLD 001 000 – 1 1 7

Records: Defiance 6-2, Archbold 2-7

WINNING PITCHER: Shaw (3 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks) OTHER: Long

LOSING PITCHER: Miller (1 inning, 8 hits, 10 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout) OTHER: Towns

LEADING HITTERS: (Archbold)-1 single; (Defiance) Jiminez-home run, 2 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Kiessling-2 singles, RBI; Frederick-double, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs

OTHER SCORES

Bryan d. Fairview 8-3

Fairview d. Bryan 8-6

Wauseon d. Tinora 12-6

AMERICAN LEGION

Napoleon 16 Greenville Legion 0 (5 innings)

Napoleon 12 Greenville Legion 2 (5 innings)

GREENVILLE – Napoleon Legion Post #300 slugged 25 hits and rung up 28 runs in a doubleheader sweep against Greenville.

The River Bandits scored in each inning in their game one win as Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) drive in six runs on three hits, Nolan Schafer (Tinora) had three hits and three RBIs, and winning pitcher DJ Newman (Archbold) added a home run, triple, and scored three times.

Napoleon recorded 10 runs in the first two innings of game two as they cruised to a 12-2 victory. Deckrosh and Schafer each added two more RBIs for the River Bandits while Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) and Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) had two hits apiece.

NAPOLEON 431 35 – 16 13 0

GREENVILLE 000 00 – 0 3 1

RECORDS: Napoleon 15-3

WINNING PITCHER: Newman (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Adkins

LOSING PITCHER: Bennett (4 innings, 10 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) OTHER: Heidrich

LEADING HITTERS: (Napoleon) Newman-home run, triple, RBI, 3 runs; Yahraus-2 singles, 4 runs; Deckrosh-2 triples, single, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Schafer-triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Krouse-triple, RBI, 2 runs; Liffick-double, RBI; Steinke-2 RBIs; (Greenville)-3 singles

GREENVILLE 000 20 – 2 7 2

NAPOLEON 460 02 – 12 12 0

RECORDS: Napoleon 16-3

WINNING PITCHER: Deckrosh (3 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Yahraus, Schafer

LOSING PITCHER: Todd (3 innings, 11 hits, 10 runs, 7 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Kalb

LEADING HITTERS: (Greenville) Heidrich-double, single, RBI; Kalb-triple; Todd-2 singles; (Napoleon) Deckrosh-single, 2 RBIs, Newman-single, 3 runs; Schafer-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Krouse-single, 2 RBIs; Adkins-double, single, 2 RBIs; Woods-double, single, 2 runs