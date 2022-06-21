The North Central Local Schools Board of Education will meet for a Work Session on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM in the High School Eagle room for the purpose of working on goals for the 2022-2023 school year with the new Superintendent.
The North Central Local Schools Board of Education will meet for a Work Session on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM in the High School Eagle room for the purpose of working on goals for the 2022-2023 school year with the new Superintendent.
Be the first to comment on "North Central School Board To Hold Work Session"