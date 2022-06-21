North Central School Board To Hold Work Session

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 21, 2022

News Article Views: 334

The North Central Local Schools Board of Education will meet for a Work Session on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM in the High School Eagle room for the purpose of working on goals for the 2022-2023 school year with the new Superintendent.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "North Central School Board To Hold Work Session"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*