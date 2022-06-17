John Toner (1930-2022)

Facebook

John G. Toner, age 91, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 9:13 A.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in his home after an extended illness.

John was born on November 13, 1930, in Edon, the son of Oscar G. and Leona Edythe (Gearhart) Toner.

He graduated from Florence-Edon High School in 1949, attended the University of Michigan from 1949-1951, and then entered the United States Naval Academy as a midshipman in 1951, graduating in 1955, with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Upon graduation from the Naval Academy on June 3, 1955, John was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, serving four years on active duty, including several months in the Republic of Korea, before receiving the rank of captain in the Marine Corps Standby Reserve, from which he was later retired and honorably discharged.

In 1959, he entered the University of Michigan School of Law, graduating in 1962 with a Juris Doctorate. Upon graduation from the University of Michigan School of Law in 1962, he entered into private practice with Newcomer and Shaffer law firm in Bryan until September of 1963 when he became Chief Executive Officer of the Edon State Bank Company, remaining in that position until the end of March 1994.

On June 12, 1955, he married Marilyn Carrie Allomong in the Edon United Methodist Church with Reverend Howard Tomlinson, Lt. Colonel, U.S. Chaplain Corp, officiating, and she survives.

He was a member of what has now become the Edon United Methodist Church since 1943 and was a member of Edon Masonic Lodge #474, F & A M since 1954.

On March 28, 2008, he was the recipient of the Fifth Masonic District Community Service Award presented by Most Worshipful Brother Ronald L. Winnett, Grand Master of Masons in Ohio.

He was also a 32 degree member of the Scottish Rite, a York Rite Knight Templar, Zenobia Shriner, a member of the Edon Lions Club since 1965, and a member of Edon American Legion Post #662 and Bryan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2489.

Demonstrating loyalty and support to his community in many ways, John served on the Edon Village Council, was an active member of the Bryan Area Foundation since 1991, and was a founding member of the Edon Area Foundation in 2000.

He served the boards of the former Williams County General Hospital and Community Hospitals of Williams County.

He and his wife, Marilyn, provided substantial financial support to the construction of the Edon Public Library in 2008 and to the Williams County Veterans Memorial complex dedicated on July 3, 2008.

In February 2008, he was presented the Award for Loyalty and Service to the Edon Area Community in memory of Jerry Luce by the Jerry Luce Family.

In November of 2009, he was inducted into the Williams County Historical Society Hall of Recognition for his community service.

On May 14, 2020, John and Marilyn, in support of their community, made a substantial contribution to the Edon Area Foundation Community Fund, establishing a large scholarship fund and endowments for the benefit of graduating seniors of Edon Northwest Schools and endowments for the benefit of the Williams County Historical Society and Williams County Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Surviving John in addition to his wife are first cousins, Margaret Mae Eckert, of Whitehouse, Ohio, and Paula L. Freese, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and special friends, David, Krista, Isaac and Emeline Miller, of Stockport, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building in Montpelier, Ohio. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Veterans Memorial Building with Pastor Eric Dailey and Reverend Fred Duschl officiating followed by military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662, Bryan Legion /VFW Joint Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard in front of the flags at Williams County Veterans Memorial Park. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Historical Society, Williams County Veterans Memorial Building, Edon Area Foundation, or Edon Public Library.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.