BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Golf Carts & Other Under-Speed Vehicles Now Allowed On Streets Of Bryan

PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGOLF CART QUESTIONS … Steven Cox questions Bryan City Council on how they plan to keep the community safe with the new ordinance allowing golf carts and other under-speed vehicles on roadways.

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Bryan City Council met for their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 21st in Council Chambers. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m.

Present at the meeting were: Mayor Carrie Schlade, Patricia Bud...