Susan Eicher (1957 – 2026)

Susan Marie Eicher, age 68, of Pettisville, passed away on Feb. 7, 2026, at her home. Susan worked as a hostess at Smith’s Restaurant and Samuel Mancino’s in Archbold before retiring.

Susan was born Nov. 15, 1957, in Wauseon, to John and Virginia (Leu) Bamonte. She was a graduate of Delta High School. On Feb. 11, 1978, she married the love of her life, Dave, and he survives.

Susan enjoyed all animals, especially dogs. She loved her family and her grandchildren. Susan was a beautiful light to the world, always brightening every room she entered. She had a truly optimistic outlook on life.

Susan is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Rebekah Marini of Stryker; daughter, Katie (Derek) Meyer of Pettisville; daughter, Libbey (Jake) Clapp of Liberty Center; and daughter, Annie Eicher of Maumee. She is also survived by grandchildren Skye, Travon, Kaline, Layla, Lilly, Gracie, and Delila; parents, John and Virginia Bamonte; and brother, Tom (Alice Berry) Bamonte.

Visitation for Susan will take place Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at North Clinton Church in Wauseon from 10 to 11 a.m., with a celebration of Susan’s life following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Eicher family.

Susan’s family would like to thank the Oncology Infusion Center of the Fulton County Health Center staff for their care and support during Susan’s battle with cancer, and the nurses of CHP Hospice for their care for Susan in her final weeks.