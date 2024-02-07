Susan Herman (1934 – 2024)

Susan Young Herman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, at the age of 89.

Born December 13th, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio, and the daughter of Richard and Ruth Young, Susan graduated from Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio.

She attended Miami University, where she participated in student government, many clubs, and became a proud member and president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Through mutual friends, Darrell and Jan Hedric, she was introduced to the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) Herman.

She became the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi and married Tom in 1955. After Tom’s military service, they settled in Bryan, Ohio, where they became pillars of the community.

Tom was the principal shareholder at Andres O’Neil & Lowe Agency, Inc., and Susan was active in and led numerous community organizations, including the Bryan Community Preschool at the First Presbyterian Church, Civic League, Claire Newcomer Club, and Panhellenic Council.

Upon losing her youngest son, Andy, Susan devoted her free time to The Compassionate Friends as a gift of love to other grieving parents. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Susan’s true mission was raising her five sons: Craig, Bruce, Steven, Timothy, and Andrew. She was their biggest fan, best “grammar coach,” constant support and cheerleader. “Sue” was inexhaustibly organized and a real “Miss Fixit.”

You always knew the day of the week it was by what meal she was preparing for dinner. There wasn’t a repair she couldn’t handle.

Always bringing order to the chaos, she was known to ring the family dinner bell, prompting her boys to run home from the neighborhood park, even if they left mid-game from the Little League diamond.

She took on the affectionate name of “Grammy” to 15 beautiful grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family and friends.

Tom was the love of her life for over 68 years. Her greatest joy came from being surrounded by her sons and their spouses and families, making each one of them feel loved and cherished in her special way.

Her famous “Grammy sugar cookies” were always a hit, together with her equally adored hot fudge “Grammy sauce” and cheesy potatoes, bringing everyone together around the dinner table.

Grammy found happiness in the simplest pleasures, shell-seeking with grandchildren, playing tennis into her 70s with her girlfriends, and taking on any home project as she was quite the problem solver and engineer.

Tom and Susan introduced their family to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1967. Hilton Head became a love affair for a lifetime, as they purchased the “villa” in 1972 and “moved in” in the Spring of 1974.

The memories began with regular vacations to eventually becoming full-timers. The boys, spouses and their children enjoyed countless days and precious beach memories with Grammy and Grampy over the years.

Even in her 70s, she never hesitated to hop on a bike with her beach chair in tow as she ventured down to the beach club for her daily walk along the water’s edge – always to the “15th hole.”

She had a special knack for always finding the sand dollars and conch shells buried in the sand, and she meticulously cleaned the sand from her feet before her bike ride home.

She will be remembered for the twinkle in her blue eyes, infectious smile that could light up any room, laughter, and exclamations of “Mercy!”

Her generous heart touched all who knew her. She was the “boss”…part drill sergeant, part coach, part protective mom to her boys and all their friends who she made sure to spoil with unwavering love.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Tom; sister, Barbara Richmond; sons, Craig (Bernadette), Bruce (Maribeth), Steve (Kathy) & Tim; and fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren – all of whom she adored beyond measure: Melissa (Michael) Snow, Matt (Gina) Herman, and Doug (Ashley) Herman; Ali, Sydney, Samantha, and Andrew Herman; Haley, Connor, Gabri, and Ari Herman; Kate (Michael) Thompson, JT, Tori, and Luke Herman; great-grandchildren Izzy and Lincoln Snow; Tyler Herman; and Alexa and Hudson Herman.

She was preceded in death by her son, Andy (“Gerb”), and great-grandson, Benjamin Snow. We smile at that reunion we know is taking place.

The loss of Susan has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know this remarkable and strong woman. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who loved her dearly.

Memorial services will be private and held at a future date. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Crescent Hospice for their exceptional care during Susan’s final days.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider making donations in Susan’s name to The Bryan Area Foundation (Andrew Milton Herman Memorial Fund) => https://www.bryanareafoundation.org/ or Crescent Hospice => https://www.hospicesc.com/patients.php.

Rest peacefully, dear Grammy – your legacy lives on through those whose lives you have touched so profoundly.