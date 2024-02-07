Montpelier 8th Graders Participate In ECHO Program At FCCC

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEREDUCATIONAL PROGRAM … Eighth-grade students from Montpelier Middle School recently took part in the “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) program hosted at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center provided guidance to the students, helping them explore various career paths of interest as they prepare for their future. Pictured in the Automotive Technologies lab are Montpelier 8th graders (LEFT TO RIGHT) Ethan Moor, Korbin Stone, Travis Clifford, and Carter Meek with Career Explorer Aubrey Strobel (Montpelier). ECHO for 8th Graders is open to all 8th graders in the four county area, offering valuable career exploration opportunities.