Susan Kidston (1970-2020)

Susan F. Kidston, age 50, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Susan was an interior decorator with Kings Furniture and Bedding in West Unity for the last 8 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Susan was a huge supporter of Bryan Baseball. Her family was the most important part of her life. Time spent with her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy.

Susan was born on January 28, 1970, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Weldon “Butch” and Margaret “Peg” (Wiles) Glaser. She married William S. Kidston on October 19, 2002, in Holiday City, Ohio, and he survives.

Susan is also survived by her children, Amanda (Andrew) Dalton, of Bryan, Brian (Kyuttza Cerrato) Glaser, of Bryan, Molly (Noel Gaulard) Retcher, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Courtney Retcher, of Columbus, Ohio, Nolan Kidston, of Bryan, William R. Kidston, of West Unity and Craig (Molly) Kidston, of Stryker; grandchildren, Aubrey, Antonio, Kenzie, Chyler, Nicholas, Rodrigo, Ivy, Macauley and Benicio; her beloved grandpuppies, Lilo and Stitch; her mother, Peg Glaser, of Bryan; siblings, Kate Hurlbert, of Bryan, Mary (Jim) Morris, of Alexandria, Kentucky, Mike (Jean) Glaser, of Sault Saint Marie, Michigan, Bridget (Rhonda McDougall) Glaser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Meg (Phil) LaMantia, of Columbus, Ohio and Dan (Jody) Glaser, of Bryan and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Butch Glaser.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. They ask that masks be used to prevent spreading the virus, keeping distanced and they ask that anyone showing any symptoms of infection to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 1:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan with Father James Halleron officiating. Interment at Shiffler Cemetery will be at a later date.

Memorial donations are requested to William Kidston to start a trust for Nolan’s education.