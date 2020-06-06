Angela Garbers (1977-2020)

Angela R. Tracy Garbers, age 42, passed away at Ebeid Hospice on June 4, 2020. She worked at IAC in Wauseon.

Angela was born June 21, 1977 to the late Lowell and Dorothy (Merrill) Tracy. She obtained her associates degree in medical assistance. On October 5, 2019, she married the love of her life, Craig Garbers, and he survives.

Those who knew Angela knew that she loved family, cats, and exploring new restaurants. She also loved the fun of experiencing life.

Surviving Angela is her husband, Craig Garbers of Wauseon, Ohio; sister, Shay (Brian) Meyer of Wauseon, Ohio; brother, Spencer (Cindy) Tracy of Sylvania, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark Tracy; and brother, Richard Tracy.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private with inurnment occurring at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Celebrant Adam Grisier will conduct the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Angela’s memory. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the services.