Susan “Suzi” Borton (1949 – 2025)

Susan Boyd Borton, age 75, of Delta, known to all her friends as “Suzi”, peacefully passed away Tuesday evening, February 4, 2025.

She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on June 5, 1949 to the late Richard Bowman and MaryLou (Boyd) Bowman.

Suzi graduated from Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, FL. On September 1, 1969, she married Gary Lynn Borton and together shared 55 years together until his passing on October 26, 2024. They were blessed with three sons, Shane, Eric and Chad Borton.

For over 35 years, Suzi served as a bridal consultant, creating special relationships with many people of Delta and the surrounding communities. She started her years with Jan’s Bridal and later with the Bridal Boutique all in Delta, before retiring.

Suzi enjoyed shopping, keeping current on the latest fashion trends and traveling with her husband, with her favorite locations being the beautiful beaches of Florida.

Maybe the sand and ocean reminded her of the youthful days where she would surf alongside her brothers, all of them living up to the title and accurate description “Beach Bumbs”.

Suzi’s most precious time was spent following her sons in their various sporting activities and later supporting and cheering on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Shane Borton of Wauseon, Eric (Rachel) Borton of Defiance and Chad (Alyssa) Borton of Napoleon; mother-in-law, Alma Borton; brothers, Daniel (Mary Ann) Bowman, Stephen (Mary) Bowman and Chris (Diane) Bowman; sisters, Lisa (Frank) Campana and Jennifer Bice; grandchildren, Bryce, Hannah, Brady, Taylor, Camdyn and Andrew.

Preceding Suzi in death was her parents; Richard and Mary Lou; husband, Gary Borton and brother, Richard Davis Bowman Jr.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service celebrating Suzi’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, also at the funeral home. Pastor James Klausing will be officiating. Private entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery’s columbarium alongside her husband.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in her memory.

