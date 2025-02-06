Barbara Kyser (1939 – 2025)

Barbara Jo Kyser, 85, passed away at home on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Surrounded by her family, Barbara succumbed to kidney failure.

Having lived a full life philosophy of family first, dedicated employee and adventurer, Barb was extremely grateful for having the opportunity to spend time with family and friends during her life.

Barbara was born on April 18, 1939 in Hicksville, Ohio to Randolph and Madeline Nichols. She was the oldest of two children and attended Edgerton High School.

In high school she participated in several extracurricular activities. Her favorites were playing clarinet in the Senior Band and being a senior high cheerleader.

After high school, Barbara started her family in Edgerton Ohio. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Being a wife and mother was the highlight, and she raised her children to be kind, grateful and dedicated to every job at hand.

Barbara also had a knack for getting and keeping lifelong friends. From grade school to retirement, she mentored and befriended all who entered her circle. If you were in a battle, you wanted Barbara in your foxhole.

In 1971, Barbara moved her family to Bryan, Ohio where she spent the rest of her life. She had worked several jobs through the years, but most notably at the Aro Corporation and the Bryan Community Hospital.

She thrived professionally at the hospital where she worked for 30 plus years starting as a unit secretary and finishing as an administrative assistant in the radiology department. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening and playing music.

She spent hours strumming Johnny Cash songs on her guitar to her young children. Barbara was a fierce advocate for animals and animals in need. In addition, she advocated and donated to ChildFund International.

Barbara had an extremely competitive nature and she passed this trait onto her children. For many years, you would find her being their biggest fan at Bryan High School baseball, softball and basketball games.

Her passion for sports was evident in her dedication and willingness to volunteer at all levels while her children were involved athletically. She also took great delight in watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren compete. On any given Saturday, Barbara was always looking for wins.

Adventuring in several ways was always at the forefront of Barbara’s mind. She was the life of the party and the world will be a duller place without her.

Barb spent nearly 35 consecutive years vacationing with her sister and two daughters in Florida where they would bond over ocean sunsets, beach reads, and delicious meals.

This “girls only” trip was a highlight. She also loved cruising the Caribbean, and taking road trips throughout the United States where she and Paul would visit family and friends. Barbara always had a bag packed and was ready to see the world.

Above all, Barbara enjoyed family vacations at Houghton Lake, Michigan where her days were filled with fishing, fishing and more fishing. Neither sun, nor rain could keep her from spending hours in the boat dueling with her husband Paul to catch the biggest fish!

Weekend evenings at home and every night at the lake were all about playing euchre. Games were fiercely competitive and winning tallies were kept for a year at a time. Barbara played her last euchre game on January 11, 2025. Needless to say, she was victorious in both life and in cards.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Randolph and Madeline (McClellan) Nichols, and her son Larry Alan Jewell.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Paul Kyser, whom she married on August 24, 1973, her children Kim Jewell, Randy (Linda) Jewell, Natalie (Jim) Kyser Herring and her sibling Rita Sechler. Barbara’s grandchildren are Jennifer (Shaun) Showalter, Chistopher Coy, Brienne (Harmon) Hetrick, Clayton Jewell, and Katie (Scott) Hinman. Barbara’s great grandchildren Logan, Leighton, Liam and Lachlan Showalter, Caycie, Conley, and Codie Coy, Harmon, Emily and Madison Hetrick, Aria and Jaxson Hinman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Paul and Barbara’s home @ 12256 County Rd. F, Bryan, Ohio 43506 on Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 11am to 4pm. Krill Funeral Service has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to: Ohioans Hospice, 134 W. High St., Bryan, OH 43506 or Williams County Humane Shelter, 9464 County Rd. 13, Bryan, OH 43506.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.