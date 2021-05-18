Susan Woods (1955-2021)

Her Legacy… Susan Marie Woods, age 65, passed away May 12, 2021. She was born on September 27, 1955 in Ann Arbor, MI to Floyd and Kathryn (Scruggs) Phillips.

Sue married the love of her life, George Garfield Woods, on June 4, 1977 in Pinckney, MI. She liked to put together puzzles, play card games, sew, and make chocolate chip cookies. Sue enjoyed connecting and helping the disabled and less fortunate.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She took pride as a stay at home mom and will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Sue was the best!!

Her Family… Sue leaves behind her husband, George Woods; children, Julianne (James) Cochran, Christina (Bob), Kathryn (Jeff) Granat, Allissa (Casey) Clark, George Micah, Josiah (Alexandria); God son, Azeem Shahid; and grandchildren, Kourey, Nikolai, Feliks, Samantha, Emma, and Joseph. She is also survived by her siblings, Paul (Dee) Phillips, Elisabeth Wagner, Jim Phillips, Kay (Don) Hall; and many nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by her parents.

Her Farewell… Sue’s family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 2:00-8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Her Community Farewell will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:00pm (4:00 gathering) at Arise Church in Pinckney. Pastor Reed will serve as celebrant.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Arise Church Food Pantry. Please leave a message of comfort for Sue’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.