Robert Cunningham (1948-2021)

Robert E. Cunningham, age 72, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 15, 2021. Bob was born on October 19, 1948 in Toledo to the late Treva Geiger (Showman) and stepfather, Floyd Billings.

After graduating from Delta High School in 1966, he entered the Navy and served during the Vietnam War from 1966-1969. While in Vietnam, he was able to meet up with his brother John, who was serving in the U.S Army.

On September 19, 1970 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, he married Beth Ann Leu and together were blessed with three children, Jodi, Jill and Jamie. Before retiring, Bob served as an electrician with the IBEW Local 8 for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Delta Eagles F.O.E #2597 and the Wauseon VFW Post #7424. Along with keeping a manicured lawn, pool and house; Bob enjoyed swimming, biking, going for walks, supporting his OSU Buckeyes and Green Bay Packers, golf cart rides and playing pickle ball in Florida.

Most of all he loved supporting his children and grandchildren during their various activities.

Surviving and preserving his memory is his wife of 50 years, Beth Cunningham; daughters, Jodi (Eric) Sylvester of Northwood and Jill (Greg) Nagel of Wauseon; son, Jamie (Jennifer) Cunningham of Atlanta, GA; brother, John (Rosemary) Cunningham; grandchildren, Dillon Hildreth, Stephanie Sylvester, Destiny (Brock Crow) Hildreth, Samantha Cunningham, Cole Cunningham, Abbi Nagel, Noah Nagel and Ben Nagel; nieces, Mandi (Kerry) Sherman, Melanie (Jeff Herrick) Alig and Maggie (Logan Schlosser) Leu; brother-in-law, Gary (Colleen) Leu and many loving and dear friends.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 with military rites at the conclusion conducted by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Pastors Dawn Trapp and Don Krieger will be officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his name.