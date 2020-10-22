Susie Osburn (1964-2020)

Susie Osburn, 56 of Pioneer, OH went to be with Jesus on October 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kim Osburn of Pioneer, OH, sisters Carol Rolston and Shelly (Roger) Mepham of Niangua, MO, children Josiah Osburn of Hudson, MI, Amanda (James) Stockford of Pittsford, MI, Annie (Christian) Beattie of Liberty Center, OH, Lindsey Osburn of Bryan, OH, Amy (Bud) Resendez, of Bryan, OH Drew Frank of Waldron, MI, grandchildren Trevor, Hailey, Annabelle, Lucas, Will, Nathan, Wyatt, and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her sister Bev, mother Mary, and father Don.

Anyone that knew Susie, knew that she was no ordinary woman. She loved the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and her motorcycle and motorcycle family. She married Kim Osburn on April 11, 2003, and he was the love she always dreamed of. She had many talents.

She won Kim over with her ability to pick things up with her toes.She and Kim were proud to be members of the Black Sheep Harley Davidson for Christ Motorcycle Ministry family, where she served as the NW Ohio Chapter Chaplain.

She was also the chaplain of the HOG Chapter in Napoleon, OH. She loved to serve with the Great Banquet Community. At her most recent job at Job and Family Services, she was able to work with the youth of Williams County and often spoke of how proud she was of “her kids.” She would brag about them and how far they had come.

She volunteered her time to minister to inmates at CCNO.She was an inspiration to many people.The true joy of her life was her husband and grandchildren.Anyone who knew Susie knew that her grandkids could do no wrong in her eyes. Susie was loved and will be missed by thousands of people.

