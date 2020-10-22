Eileen Brandt (1921-2020)

Eileen Anita Brandt, 99, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home. She had been in failing health for a couple of years and at the time of her passing she was under the care of Pruitt Hospice (such lovely women).

Eileen was the daughter of Mark and Elsie (Kaufman) Bordner. She graduated from Montpelier High School and took a year of music classes at Defiance College. She married Richard Allen Mettler on Aug. 2, 1941, and they had four children: Carl Dean, Beverly Ann, Cheryl Ann and Roy Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Elsie Bordner; brother, Vincent Bordner; first husband, Richard Mettler; second husband, Robert Brandt; son, Carl Mettler; and son-in-law, Homer Lee Garrett.

Eileen has been active in painting china for over 60 years and loved crocheting afghans for everyone she knew. She was known to be adventurous, riding from state to state on the back of a motorcycle, and very feisty. Eileen was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and formerly St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Surviving are her children, Beverly A. (David L.) Norris of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Roy A. (Christine) Mettler of Kissimmee, Florida, Cheryl A. Garrett of Tucson, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Iva Lee Mettler of Auburn, Indiana; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ric Dye to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to abide by the state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s memory to St. Matthew’s UMC, 202 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.