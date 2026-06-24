Suspected Cat Poisoning In Archbold Prompts Investigation, Warning From Humane Society

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A suspected poisoning involving stray cats in Archbold has left eight cats and kittens dead, with the Fulton County Humane Society searching for answers and Archbold Police continuing to investigate what caused the deaths.

The cats were part of a colony living near Westfield Drive, near the Archbold Medical Group. The colony included stray or community cats that did not have a single owner, though several people in the area had been helping care for them by providing food and water.

The situation was discovered after a Humane Society volunteer went looking for the cats Sunday night, after noticing they were not showing up as they normally did.

Several of the cats were then found dead in a ditch, including adult cats and kittens. One cat was found still alive but showing serious symptoms before later dying.

According to information shared by the Fulton County Humane Society, eight cats and kittens had died as of June 22. Four surviving kittens were later reported to be recovering and being cared for in foster homes.

The Humane Society stated in a June 22 Facebook post that it was “quite certain colony cats in the Archbold community are being intentionally poisoned,” and that the organization strongly suspected antifreeze was involved.

The organization said one kitten suffered repeated seizures before dying, while another kitten had to be euthanized after it began having seizures.

The Humane Society also stated that antifreeze poisoning can involve up to 72 hours of suffering.

Archbold Police are investigating the case. Police have not confirmed what caused the cats’ deaths and have not determined whether someone intentionally harmed them.

The Humane Society said the situation also points to the larger issue of how communities handle stray cat colonies.

While some residents help care for community cats, others can become frustrated when populations grow. The organization said poisoning is not the answer and that there are humane, legal and effective ways to address community cat populations.

PETA also issued a warning following reports of the suspected poisoning, urging people to keep cats indoors to protect them from outdoor dangers.

“The great outdoors is simply not great for cats, who can be perceived as a nuisance and harmed in heartbreaking and horrific ways,” said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

“PETA encourages all guardians to provide their cats with a happy and interesting indoor life safe from predators, speeding cars, and the many other dangers of the outdoor world.”

PETA noted that cats allowed to roam outdoors can face risks from abuse, parasites, diseases, predators, vehicles and other hazards.

The organization encouraged cat owners to provide indoor enrichment such as toys, climbing structures, scratching posts and views of the outdoors.

The Fulton County Humane Society is asking residents in the area to monitor local cat colonies, check their property for suspicious bowls of liquid or food, and report any information to the Humane Society or local law enforcement.

The organization said anyone with information, including outdoor camera footage, may be able to help the investigation.