Tammy Sue Dodd (1960 – 2026)

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Tammy Sue Dodd, age 66, of Swanton, passed away peacefully at her Swanton home late Tuesday evening, June 23, 2026, surrounded by the comfort and love of her family.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Feb. 22, 1960, to the late Frederick “Butch” Vincent III and Marian “Mimi” (Fisher) Vincent.

A 1978 graduate of Swanton High School, Tammy soon married the love of her life, David J. Dodd Sr., in Monclova, Ohio, on Feb. 24, 1978. Together they shared 48 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two sons, David and Danny.

Tammy dedicated many years to her career with Lowe’s, where she worked from 2002 until 2018. Most recently, she served as an Administration Manager at one of the company’s California locations. She took great pride in her work and the friendships she made along the way.

Known for her warm heart and generous spirit, Tammy was a gifted cook and baker who delighted family and friends with her homemade meals and treats. She will be fondly remembered for her Christmas cookies, chicken and dumpling soup, and her famous baked macaroni and cheese, among many other family favorites.

Tammy also enjoyed shopping, decorating her home inside and out, and caring for her beautiful flower gardens. Blessed with a green thumb and a creative eye, she found joy in arranging flowers and creating welcoming spaces for those she loved.

Above all else, Tammy cherished her family. She treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother brought her immense happiness, and she especially loved spending time with her beloved sidekick, great-grandson Josiah.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, David J. Dodd Sr.; sons, David J. Dodd Jr. and Danny (Tiffany) Dodd; brothers, Frederick Vincent IV and Paul (Tracy) Vincent; grandchildren, Destiny (Sebastian) Dodd, Danae (Josh) Dodd, Madelyn Dodd, Evelyn Thompson, and Johnny Thompson; great-grandchildren, Josiah Joosten and Camilla Joosten; along with many loving friends and extended family members.

In keeping with Tammy’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.