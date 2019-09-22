Suzanne Belter (1947-2019)

Suzanne (Graber) Belter, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, after battling cancer with a heavy heart, for nine years. She was born in Wauseon on May 15, 1947, to the late Lloyd and Ilean (Simon) Graber. On November 17, 1979, she married Richard Belter, and he survives.

Suzanne had many loves in her life. Family was of utmost importance to her. She loved family get-togethers, being with her grandchildren and taking family to Wisconsin Dells. Suzanne especially loved butterflies, Twix candy bars, and pecan sundaes.

She enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, filet mignon, and coming home from Wisconsin for the holidays. Her family describes her as the most selfless person, being very giving. “Holy Buckets” was always coming out of her mouth. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon and loved gospel music, especially that of Bill Gaither and she loved Elvis Presley.

Left to cherish Suzanne’s memory are her husband, Richard; children, Craig (Dawn) Fisher, Christopher (Rhonda) Fisher, and Carma (James) Hankins; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Brianna Fisher, Alexzander and Dominique Rosebrook, Scott Fisher, Cody, Lydia, and Emily Hankins; great-grandchildren, Gatsby Rosebrook, Anthony Brannon, and Kenleigh Snyder; sister, Jeanine Pursel; brothers, Gary and Mark Graber; brothers-in-law, Florian (Jackie) Belter, Carl (Dee) Belter, and Kenneth (Judi) Belter; and sister-in-law, Gerry Belter. She will be loved and missed by many other family members. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-laws, Ron (Margaret) Belter and Robert Belter.

Funeral services for Suzanne will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Christ United Methodist Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Mike Berne, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. A period of visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

Those planning a monetary contribution in Suzanne’s memory are asked to consider The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Suzanne’s care and arrangements.

