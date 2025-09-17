Swanton Area Chamber Of Commerce Announces Busy Fall Lineup

PRESS RELEASE – The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a packed schedule of community events and business opportunities for the fall season, aiming to foster connection and support among local residents and businesses.

Community Event Calendar Now Live

Residents and organizations are encouraged to utilize the Chamber’s new Community Event Calendar, hosted on the Chamber’s website.

The calendar serves as a centralized hub for sharing local happenings, including fundraisers, school programs, church activities, youth sports, and live music.

Event submissions are open to the public and can be made online at swantonohiochamber.com/swanton-ohio-events. For assistance, contact the Chamber at swantoncc@gmail.com or 419-826-1941.

Coffee & Conversations Returns

The Chamber’s popular Coffee & Conversations networking series returns this fall, with gatherings scheduled at CK Sweets Coffee & Bake Shop.

These informal morning meetings offer a relaxed setting for Chamber members to connect, share business updates, and foster new relationships.

The Chamber is currently seeking sponsors for upcoming sessions, with sponsors receiving opportunities to highlight their business and help lead discussions. Scheduled dates include September 19, October 17, November 21, January 16, February 27, March 20, and April 24.

Swanton Summer and October Block Parties

Community members are invited to attend the Swanton Summer Block Party on Saturday, September 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Swanton DORA District.

The event promises food trucks, live music, games, and family-friendly entertainment, presented in partnership with Benfield Wines, Hub’s Swantucky, and the Chamber.

The festivities continue with the October Block Party on Saturday, October 4, also in the Downtown Swanton DORA Area, featuring similar activities along with a costume contest for attendees.

After Hours Networking at Ballas Chevrolet

Chamber members are invited to an exclusive After Hours Networking Event at Ballas Chevrolet, 220 West Airport Hwy, on Wednesday, November 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Ballas Chevrolet, will offer hors d’oeuvres and refreshments in a relaxed setting, providing a valuable opportunity for business networking and community building.

Business Financing Opportunities

The Chamber also highlighted business financing programs available through the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

These programs support new ventures, facility expansions, equipment purchases, and energy-efficient upgrades. The Port Authority has facilitated over 900 development projects, representing more than $2 billion in investment and supporting over 21,000 jobs. Interested businesses can learn more by contacting 419-243-8251.

For more information on upcoming events or to feature your business news in the Chamber’s newsletter, contact the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 116, Swanton, OH 43558, or visit their website.