Swanton Chamber Hosts 29th Andrew McNeill Golf Tournament

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGOLF… Several teams competed in the 29th Annual Andrew McNeill Golf Tournament. Delray Busch (middle) explained that there were a total of 23 teams registered for this year's event.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Swanton Chamber of Commerce celebrated a successful day on the course with its 29th Annual Andrew McNeill Golf Tournament, h...