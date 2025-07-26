Wauseon Man Sentenced Following Plea Deal In Felony Case

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Wauseon man who once faced a series of serious felony charges, including attempted aggravated murder, has been sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after entering a plea to reduced charges.

Joseph J. Mulinix, 44, was indicted in January 2025 following a December 2024 incident that led to a total of eight charges.

Among them were attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, attempted involuntary manslaughter, two counts of assisted suicide, menacing by stalking, and domestic violence.

The indictment alleged that Mulinix engaged in conduct that involved threats, physical harm, and behavior that caused significant emotional distress to the victim.

In May, Mulinix entered a guilty plea to two fourth-degree felony counts of menacing by stalking. The remaining six charges were dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mulinix on July 18, 2025, to five years of community control and 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He was granted credit for 28 days previously served.

As part of the sentence, Mulinix must undergo a dual diagnosis assessment, complete any recommended treatment, and successfully finish the court’s cognitive behavioral therapy program.

He is also required to continue psychiatric care, follow all aftercare recommendations, and take prescribed medications as directed.

Additional conditions include a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, a ban on the use of alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana products, and a strict no-contact order involving the victim and her family. Mulinix must also pay $1,470 in restitution, along with court costs and fees.

Should he violate the terms of his community control, Mulinix could face a prison sentence of 6 to 18 months on each count.

While the more severe charges were dismissed, the court emphasized the seriousness of the conduct involved and imposed a sentence designed to ensure continued supervision, treatment, and accountability.