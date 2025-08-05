Close Menu
Monday, August 4
The Village Reporter
News

Swanton Corn Festival Schedule

Get ready for the 2025 Swanton Corn Festival, returning August 7–9 with three days of hometown fun, live entertainment, tournaments, parades, and family activities for all ages! Enjoy favorites like the Family Fun Color Run, Alumni Softball Game, craft shows, food, and concerts, all while supporting Swanton High School and local causes. Don’t miss this beloved community tradition—mark your calendar and join the celebration!

