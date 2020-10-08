Daniel Reau (1952-2020)

Daniel L. Reau, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at his Swanton home Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in Adrian, MI on October 5, 1952 to the late Norman Reau and Nancy (Zibbell) Reau.

Dan graduated from Blissfield High School in 1970 and later attended Vo-Tech Training School in Adrian and A1-Win Heavy Equipment School in West Jefferson, OH.

He married Nancy J. Davis on November 21, 2003. For over 50 years he served as a meat-cutter. Dan was first employed with Tibb’s IGA in Blissfield at age 16 as a meat-cutter, then Churchill’s Supermarket in Toledo from 1970-1975, Lee William’s Meats in Toledo 1975-1981, Food Town in Maumee 1981-2003 and 15 years with Sam’s Club before retiring in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Reau; children, Christopher Reau, Tony (Christina) Reau, Amy Burgess, Amanda (Bryan Perry) Tallent; brother, Ben (Lisa) Reau; sister, Cindy Reau; grandchildren, Isabel, Grace, Jacob, Jocelyn, Leslie, Stephanie, Tiffany, Aiden, Madison, Emma, Kennedy and Mason; great grandchildren, Khatalea and Ezra. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Reau.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109 in Delta on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services for Dan will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Ernie Unholz officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First Christian Church of Sylvania, 5271 Alexis Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 in Dan's memory.

