Swanton High School Celebrates Class Of 2023

By: Jacob Kessler

The Swanton High School held its graduation ceremony for seniors on Sunday, May 21st, 2023. The ceremony began at 2:00 p.m. with seniors being introduced with the traditional song “Pomp & Circumstance.”

Seniors were welcomed by Senior Class President Hayden Callicotte before hearing from Salutatorian Kaden Curtis. Hayden Callicotte then came back up to the stage again to deliver his speech as Valedictorian.

Superintendent Chris Lake then gave a congratulatory message to the seniors before Assistant Director of Pupil Personnel at Penta, Tim Ford, spoke to recognize Penta students.

The Swanton Concert Band then performed the song “Air for Band” before Mr. Ron Kauffman came up to deliver his keynote speech.

Everyone in attendance was then presented with a slideshow before the Class of 2023 was presented and came up to receive their diplomas.

The turning of the tassel took place next before the High School Band and Choir performed the school’s Alma Mater.

