Carol J. Rummel (1947 – 2026)

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(Former Secretary At Hilltop High School)

Carol J. Rummel, 79, of West Unity, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 27, 2026.

She was born on March 20, 1947, in Morenci, Michigan, the daughter of Leo L. and Thelma M. (Oxender) Hylander.

Carol graduated from North Central High School, and on Aug. 21, 1965, in Angola, Indiana, she married the love of her life, Charles D. Rummel. Together they spent 60 years building a life filled with love and happiness.

Carol wore many hats throughout her working career. She was a waitress at Spoke’s Country Kitchen in Pioneer, an egg packer at A&A Poultry, secretary at Hilltop High School and a communications technician for AT&T in Toledo. Carol was a member of West Unity United Methodist Church.

In addition to her loving husband, Charles, Carol is survived by her two children, Michelle Rummel (Dee Clark) of Toledo and David Rummel (Vicki Goebel) of West Unity; grandchildren, Sarah Smith, David Rummel and Andrew Heilman; great-grandchildren, Savannah and A.J. Smith; siblings, Roy Hylander (Elise) of Auburn, Indiana and Renee Cogswell (Randy) of Pioneer. Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, from noon to 9 p.m. at Carol and Charlie’s home, 16806 U.S. Highway 20A, Lot 34, in West Unity, Ohio.

Those wishing to leave a donation in her memory are encouraged to direct it to the donor’s choice.