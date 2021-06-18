Swanton Unveils Plans For 2021 Fireworks Fest

SWANTON, OH— In honor of Independence Day, the annual Swanton Fireworks Fest will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021. There will be music, food, and fun so bring the whole family to Swanton High School and enjoy the evening. Gates will open at 6:00 pm. with the fantastic fireworks display beginning at dusk.

Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the food and show. Parking fills up quickly so please plan accordingly. Further, please be patient after the show and drive carefully!

A detailed map is shown below for reference on parking and traffic pattern after the show.

The village would like to thank the Swanton area community for their support of this effort. Special thanks to the Swanton Public Safety Department, Swanton Division of Public Service, and Swanton Local Schools.