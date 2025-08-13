SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Resource Officer For Swanton Schools Selected

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SHAKING IT UP ... A personnel swap at the Swanton Police Department approved by the Swanton Village Council will have School Resource Officer Troy Stewart moved back to road patrol duties while Sgt. Lee Kusz voluntarily resigns from his supervisory position to become the new school resource officer.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

After a len...