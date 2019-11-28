Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo To Play Volleyball For National Champion Owens CC

COLLEGE SIGNING … Alexis Sarvo signs with Owens Community College alongside parents Michelle and Tony and OCC Coaches Dennis Caldwell (Left) and Sonny Lewis. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

The 2019 NWOAL’s volleyball Player of the Year, Alexis Sarvo, has signed a Letter of Intent to continue her education and volleyball career at Owens Community College, the reigning volleyball champions of the National Junior Community College Association (NJCCA).

“It’s pretty awesome. She’s come a long way,” said Swanton volleyball coach Kyle Borer speaking of his senior standout who was also First-Team District Seven and Honorable Mention All State. “She’s taken a big step this year to earn what she has gotten. We’re going to have a tough time replacing her. That’s for sure.”

While playing for the Express, Alexis will be under the tutelage of head coach Sonny Lewis who is in his 19th year at Owens and has never had a losing season during his tenure. “I think this will be a very good environment for me and I loved the coaches when I talked to them the first time.” Said Alexis. “This is the best place for me.”

She will also be studying Occupational Therapy to obtain an Associates Degree as an occupational therapy assistant. From there Alexis plans to attend the University of Findlay and continue playing volleyball while earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Occupational Therapy.

