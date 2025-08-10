Swanton’s McNeill Chevrolet Now Ballas Chevrolet

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERUNDER NEW OWNERSHIP ... The former McNeill Chevrolet dealership, seen here, is now Ballas Chevrolet after being acquired by Ballas Buick GMC, owned by Marianne Ballas, and operated by her and her family.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

McNeill Chevrolet in Swanton is now Ballas Chevrolet after being acquired by Marianne Ballas' Ballas Buick-GMC...