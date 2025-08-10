Williams County Rallies For Faith-Driven Civic Engagement

PRESS RELEASE – In Bryan on August 7, 2025, during the Williams County Republican Party’s monthly luncheon, attendees had the privilege of hearing from Jana Griffin, a proud Williams County local and leader with the grassroots organization Freedom Voters.

Jana and her team are on a mission to bring faith back into politics, reminding us that America’s foundation and greatness are built upon Judeo-Christian values — the timeless pillars of God, Country, and Family. Her message was clear: when people of faith engage, our communities and our nation are stronger.

As part of this ongoing mission, Freedom Voters is hosting an inspiring community breakfast with Pastor Lorenzo Sewell on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn in Holiday City.

Pastor Sewell, a nationally recognized speaker who delivered the prayer at a pre-inaugural service for President Donald J. Trump, will bring a powerful message of faith, unity, and civic responsibility.

Additionally, an 8-week Biblical Citizenship class will be launching in Edgerton this fall, running Wednesdays from October 22 to December 17, 2025 (no class November 26) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 324 N. Michigan Avenue.

The class is free to attend (book $20) and will explore America’s founding principles through the lens of Scripture, equipping believers to engage with both truth and courage. Email freedomvoters7@gmail.com for more information on either program.

In a time when our freedoms face unprecedented challenges, it’s uplifting to see leaders like Jana Griffin and Freedom Voters stepping forward to remind us that liberty is best preserved when rooted in Biblical truth. As the saying goes: “The fate of the free world depends on me — it depends on you.”