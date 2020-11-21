Synchronous Remote Learning Day Approved By Pike-Delta-York School Board

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education met on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School. President Mike Ford called the meeting to order with the following board members present: Mike Ford, Alice Simon, Tim Bower, Tammy Sprow and Dr. Mike Maltin. Superintendent Ted Haselman, Treasurer Matt Feasel, the District Administrative team and approximately seventy five guests were also in attendance.

The board approved the minutes for the October 21 meeting and heard from Mr. Feasel, CFO/Treasurer that the district received an additional eight abatement applications for the Village of Delta. All were single family applications totaling a value of $2,632,000. District taxes were estimated at $29,354 annually.

Recognized as Students of the Month for their outstanding achievements were Aubrey Ladd 2nd Grade, Kade Lintermoot 6th Grade and Brooklyn Napier 10th Grade. Thirty eight students were recognized for achievements in the classroom and on the field or court for the fall season.

The treasurers report which included the October Financial report and the Five Year Forecast was approved. The superintendents recommendations, as follows, were also approved:

Classified Contract for Michelle Myers Bus Driver

Classified Contract change for Emma Sider from HS PM Custodian to District Wide AM Custodian

Hourly contract for Zach Miller for Auditorium manager, up to 150 hours at hourly rate

Certified Resignation of Wendy Crew Teacher effective 5/27/21

Athletic volunteers for Girls Basketball – Sarah Friess and Alayna Mitchell

Stipends for T.J. Baker Season Video Board Operator Stipend $1250

Overnight Trips for HS Wrestling Team and MS Wrestling Team

2020 Graduate – approved granting Hannah Shotwell a diploma for 2020

Appointment of Mrs. Louise I Gilson to the Delta Public Library Board of Trustees where she will fill a seven year term commending on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2027

Practice Synchonous Remote Learning Day – Recommendation to allow DHS students to participate in a synchronous remote learning day/activity on November 23. This activity is to ensure readiness should remote learning become required or needed. DHS staff will report as normal to the school building.

The Board went into Executive Session at 8:37 to discuss issues related to D. Preparing for conducting or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees and G. To discuss confidential information related to an applicant for Economic Development Assistance, or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for Economic Development Assistance. The Board returned to regular session at 8:50 p.m. and with no action taken and no further business, the meeting adjourned at 8:50.