Edgerton Village Donates Coronavirus Relief Supplies

COVID RELIEF … Cindy Tingle from the Edgerton Senior Center accepted Coronavirus Relief Supplies from the Edgerton Village Council and Mayor Robert Day at their latest meeting. (PHOTO BY JEREMY SCOTT, STAFF)

By: Jeremy Scott

The Edgerton Village Council met on November 16th in regular session. All members were in attendance, Village Administrator Zachary Dohner was present via telephone. During the meeting the Village presented Coronavirus Reliefs Supplies for the Edgerton Senior Center which included a backpack sanitizer and various other PPE equipment. The Village also donated to the Edgerton Food Pantry $1,250 in gift certificates from the Village Market.

The Village also passed a resolution to supplement the 2020 annual budget increasing the Coronavirus relief fund by $967.42 which is interest that the fund has generated. In other news, the Village has submitted their application for Tree City USA. This will be the 30th year the Village has been recognized as a member. The first round of surveys for the Village’s LMI study have been sent out to residents.

During Council discussion it was brought up again about putting sidewalks in by the school. Council passed a motion to engineer drawings for sidewalks on River St from Michigan Ave to West Lake Dr. Council also decided to designate the Habitat for Humanity lot as a zone R3 property. Village Offices will be closed Thursday November 26th and Friday November 27th for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The next meeting of the Edgerton Village Council will be December 7th.

