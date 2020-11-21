Millcreek-West Unity School Board Accepts Historical Donation

Usually donations that are accepted are financial, but at the November 16, 2020 West Unity School Board meeting, the board received an unusual piece of their history. A donation was given from Adam Wagner to Hilltop High School of a drawing tablet that was used for Physiology Class during the 1911-12 school year. It is in great condition and they are excited to receive this bit of their history.

Also accepted was a gift of $199.50 from James and Jane Hutchison, through the Bryan Area Foundation, to fund the Mary Gares Suter Scholarship.

President Heather Jones called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m. with board members Brian Wieland and Randy Mahlman present. Superintendent Jim Wyse presented the second reading of the NEOLA Board Policy updates and replacements. The first reading of revised policies 6114 and 6325, along with New Policy 6424, was waived.

Mr. Wyse presented the tentative school calendar for 21-22 school year and gave opportunity for discussion and input. Lastly, an opportunity for discussion of the “Annual Presentation on Food and Nutritional Standards” was given. The principals gave their reports and the treasurer reported on the Fall Five-Year Forecast.

The board approved the following:

Minutes from October meeting and financial statements and investments for October

FY20 Fall Five Year Forecast

Acceptance of FY21 State Bus Purchase Grant funding and FY21 Expanding Opportunities for Every Child Grant

Appropriation modifications and revenue increases

Power 4 School, Master Electric Energy Sales Agreement through Engie Resources for Electricity supply, from January 2022-December 2023

Resignation of Desiree Arps as HS Cheer Advisor

New, revised, replacement NEOLA policies

Following Empolyoments for 20-21: Jamie Gill, Denise Meyer and Debbie Nixon as Substitute Teachers; Casey Massie as HS Cheerleading Advisor for one sport

Rescind the signed supplemental contract for Angela Dunson, as Resident Educator Mentor. The mentee has completed all necessary work to obtain her professional license

Graduate study requests for Desiree Arps and Amanda Nofziger

The meeting adjourned at 6:22. The next scheduled board meeting will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Library.