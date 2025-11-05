Robin Phibbs (1961 – 2025)

(Montpelier Resident)

Robin E. Phibbs, 64, of Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at her home. She was born on May 28, 1961, in Hillsdale, Michigan to Robert “Bob” V. and Betty (Webb) Phibbs.

For many years, Robin traveled the world working for several different companies as a quality engineer. Robin was known for being an earthly grounded soul that showed empathy to others, was intentional in her thinking and a good friend to many.

She is survived by her partner, Keith Goble of Montpelier; two daughters, Tara (Rex) Leahy and Jackie (TJ) Calvin both of Napoleon; many grandchildren; one sister, Denise (Mike) Phibbs of Hillsdale, Michigan; life long best friend, Kathi (Carson) Kosier; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Robin was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Phibbs; and two sisters, Ruth Feltzer and Brenda Briner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 8, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made to the Williams County Senior Center.