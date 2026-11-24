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Teacher, Coach & Franz Nursery Owner Kenneth F. “Ken” Franz, 84, of Hamilton, passed away, Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. He was born on December 15, 1941, in Napoleon, Ohio to Robert H. and Marie A. (Meyer) Franz.

Ken was a 1959 graduate of Edgerton High School, where he was a standout basketball player and a member of the 1959 state championship team.

He went on to play basketball at Defiance College, where he graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Education degree.

Ken married Arlos M. Boger on June 30, 1962, in Hicksville, Ohio.

He started his career in education as a history and social studies teacher at Edgerton High School, where he also coached the high school basketball team.

In addition to his career in education, Ken partnered with his father, Robert, to establish Franz Nursery in Hamilton in 1965. In 1981, Ken and his wife, Arlos, took over full ownership of Franz Nursery until their retirement in 2009.

During his retirement, he enjoyed owning and operating Franz Fairways Golf Course in Hamilton, and spending the winters at their home at Six Lakes in North Fort Myers, Florida, where he was a member of the Six Lakes Country Club.

Ken was a devoted and active lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Edgerton, Ohio, where he faithfully served in several different leadership roles.

He devoted several years to serving on the DeKalb Eastern School Board, where he also held the position of president. This was a role he valued deeply.

Ken was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to Indiana University basketball and football. A godly man who never met a stranger, he was known for his attention to detail and meticulous nature. He cherished Sunday afternoon cookouts and the time spent with family and friends. Above all else, Ken’s greatest passion was his family. He and Arlos were deeply involved in the lives of their children and grandchildren, taking great pride in being present, supportive, and part of all their activities.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Arlos M. Franz of Hamilton; three sons, Kirk B. (Tricia) Franz of Hamilton, Steven M. (Mindy Aten) Franz of Hamilton, and Robert A. “Bobby” (Jacee) Franz of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey) Franz, Cory (Abbigale) Franz, Chase (Karaghan) Franz, Liam Franz, and Paige Franz; two great grandchildren, Owen Franz and Dawson Franz; and two siblings, Marlene Saueressig of Richland, Washington, and LaVern (Carolyn) Franz of Edgerton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Bernie Saueressig.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1036 Cicero Rd., Edgerton, Ohio 43517, with visitation from 1 – 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Isaac Spangler will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.

Memorial donations in memory of Ken may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 1036 Cicero Rd., Edgerton, Ohio 43517.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.