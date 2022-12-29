Tanner Osborne (1993-2022)

Tanner Keith Osborne, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, unexpectedly passed away at 29 years old.

Tanner is preceded in death by his grandfather Bobby B. Sloan, his grandfather Hansel Osborne, and his grandmother Geneva McDaniel.

He is survived by his mother Jennifer (Alex) Bustamante, his father Michael (Michelle) Osborne; his siblings Jason (Sharon) Osborne, Lisa (Chris) Bloomfield, Daniel Osborne, Devin (Liz) Osborne, Jared (Jennifer) Osborne, Conner (April) Osborne, Grace (Ruben) Torres, Ayden Bustamante, Alex jr. and Anna Bustamante, and Dakota, Olivia, and Sara Stark; his 10 nieces and nephews, Eowyn, Lysander, and Geneva Osborne, Chloe and Xander Bloomfield, Trevor, Ian, and Levi Osborne, Zeke Osborne, and Lavender Torres.

Words fall short to describe Tanner. Tanner had the uncanny ability to light up every room he walked into.

He was always eager to help anyone and everyone without complaint. He went out of his way to make people feel comfortable and welcomed.

From a young age he shared a special kinship to animals and always helped any animal who needed it, rescuing countless strays in his time.

He loved his dog Jade and his cat Junkrat. He enjoyed playing video games, cooking, and reading. Tanner was a warm and accepting person, who never met a stranger.

He is remembered by his easy smile and his kind heart. His passing has left a huge hole in his family and friends’ lives. He is so loved by so many.

Please join us and celebrate his life. Visitation for Tanner will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. A celebration of Tanner’s Life will immediately follow at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Joe Silva, officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Riverview Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Children’s Lantern, 930 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tanner Keith Osborne, please visit our floral store.