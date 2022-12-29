Antonio Smetzer (2022)

Antonio Michael Smetzer, passed away after 25 days with his parents and family. Antonio passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Emergency Room at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

Antonio was born on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Bryan, the son of Mackenzie M. Fifer and Christian R. Smetzer.

Antonio is also survived by his sister, Avana Smetzer; grandmothers, Amanda Fifer, of Hudson, Michigan and Yvette (Jacob) Collins, of Bryan; great grandmothers, Kellie (John Collins) Bidlack, of Bryan and Cora Judkins, of Bryan ; great grandfather, Dave (Stacey) Bidlack, of Paulding; and great-great grandmothers, Rosella Nicely, of Hamler and Sharron Bidlack, of Paulding. Antonio was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dustin Smetzer.

Visitation for Antonio will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. with pastor J. Mark Holbrook officiating.

Those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to the family to help with expenses.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.