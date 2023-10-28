Terry Woolace (1945 – 2023)

(Member Of Stryker American Legion Post 60)

Veteran

Terry R. Woolace, 78, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. It is a day we will always remember, as Terry left this life and went on to his permanent home.

Terry was born July 30, 1945, in Wauseon, Ohio, son of the late Hubert and Eva (Traxler) Woolace. After graduating from Stryker High School, he attended Defiance College.

Terry enlisted in the United States Army, serving from October 5, 1965, until his honorable discharge on July 15, 1967. Terry married Juanita “Jane” V. Gracia on August 28, 1996, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Terry was the former owner of Woolace & Johnson Plumbing & Heating, retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Stryker American Legion Post 60.

Terry was an avid outdoorsman, spending his free time deer and rabbit hunting, working in his yard, gardening, cutting wood, woodworking, and collecting pocketknives.

Terry is survived by his wife, Jane of Stryker; five children, Chad (Sandrine) Woolace of Stryker, Clarissa (Mark) Shindledecker of Bryan, Ohio, Curt Woolace of Stryker, Brad (Ryan) Woolace of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mariah Vasquez of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry (Mel) Woolace) of Stryker and his twin, Gary (Kay) Woolace of Stryker. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vivian Heffner.

A Celebration of Life for Terry R. Woolace will be held at a later date, where Military Rites will be accorded. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be direct to the Friends of Independence Dam State Park. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.