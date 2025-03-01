Delta Chamber Of Commerce Holds First Business Workshop

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
BUSINESS WORKSHOP … Lisa Becher from the Northwest Ohio Small Business Development Center was the guest speaker at the first Delta Chamber of Commerce Business Workshop.
By: Renea Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
renea@thevillagereporter.com
The Delta Chamber of Commerce conducted a business workshop on Friday, February 28th, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. The workshop focused on taxes and business ownership to prepare owners for tax season.
Lisa Becher from the Northwest Ohio Small Business Development Center presented information on taxes for both Delta Chamber of Commerce members and non-members.
Additionally, Cindy Holzheimer from the Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce shared insights on how members can save on energy rates, FedEx shipping, insurance, and more.
The board determined that, from a tax perspective, it would be beneficial to offer this opportunity to the members in the area, along with information about other available ways to save money.
This was the first session of its kind; however, the chamber has been working to provide more workshops and is currently planning to host another five sessions this year.
The next workshop will focus on cybersecurity, so keep an eye out for additional workshops in the coming months.