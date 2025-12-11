The Taine Club Celebrates Christmas

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS … The Taine Club celebrated their Christmas luncheon at the Wesley United Methodist Church Lounge. Lunch was prepared by the hostesses, Helene Moog and Georgetta Kuhman. In keeping with the year’s theme “Dare to Dream”, the theme for the day was “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” with silver and white decorations. The program began with Kuhman sharing the book Dream Big Little One, which tells of famous people who pursued their dreams and became successful. At Christmas time we think of poem “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore and “visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads.” Moog showed several examples of that holiday poem. The highlight of the program was Steve Rath, Senior Minister of Wesley United Methodist Church sharing his musical talent on the piano including “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” and other Christmas favorites and sing-a-longs. The next meeting of the Taine Club will be Monday, March 9, 2026 1:00pm with Carol Nowak in charge. Pictured at the luncheon are sitting left to right, Renee Issac, Jackie Boyd, Karen Deemer, Cheryl Chapman, Alice Miller. Standing left to right, Helene Moog, Carol Nowak, Vicki Rathbun, Sue Compo, Jodi LaMantia, Karen Babb, Georgetta Kuhman.