Ruth Clair (1925-2020)

Ruth M. Clair, age 95 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday night, September 28, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Rupp Rehab. She was born April 3, 1925, in Archbold, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Frank) Johnson.

She married William J. Clair on October 26, 1946 and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2009. A resident of the Wauseon area many years before moving to Archbold, she was a homemaker and also worked part time at the Marjorie Coe shop, Coach Light Room and the A&P Grocery Store all in Wauseon.

She enjoyed her family, her church family, manicuring her lawn and gardens, baking pies and sewing. She was a charter member of the Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon and served many years on the service committee.

In her later years she enjoyed entertaining her great grandchildren with her funny stories.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Rychener of Archbold and Paulette (Curtis) Spotts of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Violet Churchill of Atlanta, GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Charles Rychener, one granddaughter, Sara (Rychener) Burkholder; brothers, Edward Johnson, Robert Johnson and Richard Johnson; one sister, Dorothy Huffman.

Private services for the extended family will be held on Tuesday, October 6th, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical church with Pastors Matt Boyers and Pastor Kevin Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Extended Family may call at Crossroads from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Crossroads Evangelical Church or Sara’s Garden. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.